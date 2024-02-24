Football: CAF Champions League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Friday (times GMT):
Matchday five
Group B
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 Simba (TAN) 0
Playing Saturday
In Francistown, Botswana
Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) (1300)
Group C
In Benghazi, Libya
Al Hilal (SUD) 0 Petro Luanda (ANG) 0
Saturday
In Rades,Tunisia
Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Esperance (TUN) (1900)
Group D
In Kumasi, Ghana
Medeama (GHA) 0 Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (El Shahat 48)
Saturday
In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Young Africans (TAN) v Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) (1600)
Group A
Saturday
In Lubumbashi, DR Congo
TP Mazembe (COD) v Pyramids (EGY) (1300)
In Nouakchott
Nouadhibou (MTN) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) (1600)
Note: Hilal cannot play at home because of armed conflict in Sudan
