Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Football: CAF Champions League results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Friday (times GMT):

Matchday five

Group B

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 Simba (TAN) 0

Playing Saturday

In Francistown, Botswana

Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) (1300)

Group C

In Benghazi, Libya

Al Hilal (SUD) 0 Petro Luanda (ANG) 0

Saturday

In Rades,Tunisia

Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Esperance (TUN) (1900)

Group D

In Kumasi, Ghana

Medeama (GHA) 0 Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (El Shahat 48)

Saturday

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Young Africans (TAN) v Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) (1600)

Group A

Saturday

In Lubumbashi, DR Congo

TP Mazembe (COD) v Pyramids (EGY) (1300)

In Nouakchott

Nouadhibou (MTN) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) (1600)

Note: Hilal cannot play at home because of armed conflict in Sudan

Related Topics

Luanda Young Esperance Francistown Lubumbashi Kumasi Abidjan Nouadhibou Casablanca Dar Es Salaam Netherlands Antillean Guilder March

Recent Stories

International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

9 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

9 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

9 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

9 hours ago
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

9 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

9 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

9 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

9 hours ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

9 hours ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

9 hours ago

More Stories From World