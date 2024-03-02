Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Results

Published March 02, 2024

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Friday:

Matchday six

Group D

In Cairo

Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (El Shahat 46) Young Africans (TAN) 0

In Algiers

Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 3 (Benguit 27, Wamba 42, Jallow 84) Medeama (GHA) 0

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Group A: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) v TP Mazembe (COD), Pyramids (EGY) v Nouadhibou (MTN), both 1300

Group B: Simba (TAN) v Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT), Wydad Casablanca (MAR) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV), both 1600

Group C: Esperance (TUN) v Al Hilal (SUD), Petro Luanda (ANG) v Etoile Sahel (TUN), both 1900

More Stories From World