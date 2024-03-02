Football: CAF Champions League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Friday:
Matchday six
Group D
In Cairo
Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (El Shahat 46) Young Africans (TAN) 0
In Algiers
Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 3 (Benguit 27, Wamba 42, Jallow 84) Medeama (GHA) 0
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Group A: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) v TP Mazembe (COD), Pyramids (EGY) v Nouadhibou (MTN), both 1300
Group B: Simba (TAN) v Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT), Wydad Casablanca (MAR) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV), both 1600
Group C: Esperance (TUN) v Al Hilal (SUD), Petro Luanda (ANG) v Etoile Sahel (TUN), both 1900
