Football: English Championship table

Published March 09, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 36 26 3 7 72 31 81

Leeds 37 24 7 6 68 28 79 ------------------------------------

Ipswich 36 23 9 4 73 47 78

Southampton 35 21 7 7 69 45 70

West Brom 36 17 9 10 53 35 60

Hull 36 16 9 11 51 44 57 ------------------------------------

Norwich 36 16 7 13 61 54 55

Coventry 36 14 12 10 57 42 54

Preston 35 15 8 12 47 52 53

Cardiff 36 15 5 16 41 48 50

Sunderland 36 14 5 17 46 41 47

Middlesbrough 35 14 5 16 50 52 47

Watford 36 11 12 13 51 49 45

Bristol City 36 12 8 16 41 43 44

Swansea 36 11 10 15 46 57 43

Plymouth 36 10 10 16 53 60 40

Blackburn 36 11 7 18 50 63 40

Millwall 36 10 10 16 35 48 40

QPR 36 10 9 17 36 48 39

Birmingham 35 10 9 16 42 56 39

Huddersfield 36 8 14 14 41 57 38 ------------------------------------

Stoke 36 10 8 18 33 49 38

Sheff Wed 37 11 5 21 30 55 38

Rotherham 36 3 10 23 30 72 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

