Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 10:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 36 26 3 7 72 31 81
Leeds 37 24 7 6 68 28 79 ------------------------------------
Ipswich 36 23 9 4 73 47 78
Southampton 35 21 7 7 69 45 70
West Brom 36 17 9 10 53 35 60
Hull 36 16 9 11 51 44 57 ------------------------------------
Norwich 36 16 7 13 61 54 55
Coventry 36 14 12 10 57 42 54
Preston 35 15 8 12 47 52 53
Cardiff 36 15 5 16 41 48 50
Sunderland 36 14 5 17 46 41 47
Middlesbrough 35 14 5 16 50 52 47
Watford 36 11 12 13 51 49 45
Bristol City 36 12 8 16 41 43 44
Swansea 36 11 10 15 46 57 43
Plymouth 36 10 10 16 53 60 40
Blackburn 36 11 7 18 50 63 40
Millwall 36 10 10 16 35 48 40
QPR 36 10 9 17 36 48 39
Birmingham 35 10 9 16 42 56 39
Huddersfield 36 8 14 14 41 57 38 ------------------------------------
Stoke 36 10 8 18 33 49 38
Sheff Wed 37 11 5 21 30 55 38
Rotherham 36 3 10 23 30 72 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
More Stories From World
-
China consumer prices rise in February for first time in six months11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results11 minutes ago
-
Guirassy scores again as Stuttgart close in on Bayern11 minutes ago
-
Warmest US winter on record11 minutes ago
-
Leeds win derby to boost promotion bid11 minutes ago
-
Sam Altman returns to OpenAI board months after crisis11 minutes ago
-
Sinner, Swiatek steam into second round at Indian Wells12 minutes ago
-
"Two sessions" special window observing China's development: Analysts21 minutes ago
-
China's traditional culture to be presented digitally via AI, XR22 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong CPPCC members advocate for cross border e-commerce development32 minutes ago
-
China-Middle East cooperation to power green energy transformation32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago