Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 50, Johnson 53, Son 90+1, Werner 90+4)

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Brighton v Nottingham Forest, West Ham v Burnley, Liverpool v Manchester City (1545)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 2 (Ouattara 74, Unal 90+1) Sheffield United 2 (Hamer 28, Robinson 64)

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 11) Luton 1 (Woodrow 90+6)

Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 12-pen, Rashford 36-pen) Everton 0

Wolves 2 (Ait Nouri 52, Cairney 67-og) Fulham 1 (Iwobi 90+8)

Arsenal 2 (Rice 19, Havertz 86) Brentford 1 (Wissa 45+4)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v Newcastle (2000)

