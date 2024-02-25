Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 4 (Botman 18-og, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69) Newcastle 1 (Willock 84)
Aston Villa 4 (Watkins 4, Luiz 29, 39, Bailey 61) Nottingham Forest 2 (Niakhate 45+5, Gibbs-White 48)
Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 1 (Foden 24)
Brighton 1 (Dunk 90+5) Everton 1 (Branthwaite 73)
Crystal Palace 3 (Richards 68, Ayew 72, Mateta 79-pen) Burnley 0
Manchester United 1 (Maguire 89) Fulham 2 (Bassey 65, Iwobi 90+7)
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Wolves v Sheffield United (1330)
Playing Monday
West Ham v Brentford (2000)
