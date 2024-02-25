Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 4 (Botman 18-og, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69) Newcastle 1 (Willock 84)

Aston Villa 4 (Watkins 4, Luiz 29, 39, Bailey 61) Nottingham Forest 2 (Niakhate 45+5, Gibbs-White 48)

Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 1 (Foden 24)

Brighton 1 (Dunk 90+5) Everton 1 (Branthwaite 73)

Crystal Palace 3 (Richards 68, Ayew 72, Mateta 79-pen) Burnley 0

Manchester United 1 (Maguire 89) Fulham 2 (Bassey 65, Iwobi 90+7)

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Wolves v Sheffield United (1330)

Playing Monday

West Ham v Brentford (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

2 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

12 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

16 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

19 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

19 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

22 hours ago

More Stories From World