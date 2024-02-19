Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Published February 19, 2024

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59 24 57

Arsenal 25 17 4 4 58 22 55

Man City 24 16 5 3 57 26 53

Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 52 33 49

-----------------------------------

Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52 38 47

Man Utd 24 13 2 9 33 33 41

Brighton 25 10 8 7 48 40 38

Newcastle 25 11 4 10 53 41 37

West Ham 25 10 6 9 36 44 36

Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 35

Wolves 25 10 5 10 39 40 35

Fulham 25 8 5 12 34 41 29

Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 33 46 28

Brentford 24 7 4 13 35 43 25

Nottm Forest 25 6 6 13 32 44 24

Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 24

Luton 23 5 5 13 33 45 20

-----------------------------------

Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 19

Burnley 25 3 4 18 25 55 13

Sheff Utd 25 3 4 18 22 65 13

Notes: The top four teams qualify for the Champions League; the fifth-placed team enters the Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

