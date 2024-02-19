Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 25 17 6 2 59 24 57
Arsenal 25 17 4 4 58 22 55
Man City 24 16 5 3 57 26 53
Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 52 33 49
-----------------------------------
Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52 38 47
Man Utd 24 13 2 9 33 33 41
Brighton 25 10 8 7 48 40 38
Newcastle 25 11 4 10 53 41 37
West Ham 25 10 6 9 36 44 36
Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 35
Wolves 25 10 5 10 39 40 35
Fulham 25 8 5 12 34 41 29
Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 33 46 28
Brentford 24 7 4 13 35 43 25
Nottm Forest 25 6 6 13 32 44 24
Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 24
Luton 23 5 5 13 33 45 20
-----------------------------------
Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 19
Burnley 25 3 4 18 25 55 13
Sheff Utd 25 3 4 18 22 65 13
Notes: The top four teams qualify for the Champions League; the fifth-placed team enters the Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
