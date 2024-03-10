Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64
Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 63
Man City 27 19 5 3 62 27 62
Aston Villa 28 17 4 7 59 41 55
-----------------------------------
Tottenham 27 16 5 6 59 39 53
-----------------------------------
Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47
West Ham 28 12 7 9 45 49 43
Brighton 28 11 9 8 50 44 42
Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41
Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57 45 40
Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 36
Fulham 28 10 5 13 40 44 35
Bournemouth 27 8 8 11 37 49 32
Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29
Brentford 28 7 5 16 40 52 26
Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25
Nottm Forest 28 6 6 16 34 50 24
-----------------------------------
Luton 27 5 6 16 38 55 21
Burnley 28 3 5 20 27 62 14
Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
