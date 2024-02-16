Open Menu

Football: Europa Conference League Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: Europa Conference League results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) UEFA Europa Conference League results on Thursday:

Play-off round, first legs

Sturm Graz (AUT) 4 (Biereth 4, Stankovic 27, Kiteishvili 64-pen, Camara 90+1) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Rodrigues 8)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Rasmussen 31, Nilsson 68) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 2 (Chaibi 3, Kalajdzic 10)

Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Kaabi 83) Ferencvaros (HUN) 0

Molde (NOR) 3 (Gulbrandsen 12, 19, Kaasa 24) Legia Warsaw (POL) 2 (Josue 64, Augustyniak 71)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 1 (Pierrot 65) Gent (BEL) 0

Real Betis (ESP) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) (Petkovic 76-pen) 1

Servette (SUI) 0 Ludogorets (BUL) 0

Ajax (NED) 2 (van den Boomen 90+1, Berghuis 90+7) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 (Groenbaek 16, 64)

-- Second legs February 22

Related Topics

Graz Gent Zagreb Frankfurt Haifa Hun Molde Warsaw Bratislava Van February Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

13 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

13 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

13 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

13 hours ago
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

13 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

13 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

13 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

14 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

14 hours ago

More Stories From World