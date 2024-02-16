Football: Europa Conference League Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) UEFA Europa Conference League results on Thursday:
Play-off round, first legs
Sturm Graz (AUT) 4 (Biereth 4, Stankovic 27, Kiteishvili 64-pen, Camara 90+1) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Rodrigues 8)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Rasmussen 31, Nilsson 68) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 2 (Chaibi 3, Kalajdzic 10)
Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Kaabi 83) Ferencvaros (HUN) 0
Molde (NOR) 3 (Gulbrandsen 12, 19, Kaasa 24) Legia Warsaw (POL) 2 (Josue 64, Augustyniak 71)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 1 (Pierrot 65) Gent (BEL) 0
Real Betis (ESP) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) (Petkovic 76-pen) 1
Servette (SUI) 0 Ludogorets (BUL) 0
Ajax (NED) 2 (van den Boomen 90+1, Berghuis 90+7) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 (Groenbaek 16, 64)
-- Second legs February 22
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table4 minutes ago
-
Cuba boosts doctors' wages in bid to halt mass exodus14 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table14 minutes ago
-
'No hiding' for Bayern as Leverkusen threaten to pull away14 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table14 minutes ago
-
Williamson puts New Zealand within 94 runs of winning second Test14 minutes ago
-
Docuseries shines light on New England Patriots, 'Beatles of football'14 minutes ago
-
German 'Maddie' suspect in court on unrelated sex crime charges14 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rally after Wall Street highs14 minutes ago
-
Messi's Inter Miami and Newell's Old Boys draw 1-1 in friendly24 minutes ago
-
Prabowo leads Indonesia race by wide margin with half votes counted24 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz downs former 'pirate' in Buenos Aires opener54 minutes ago