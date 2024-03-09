Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Nice 1 (Boga 12) Montpellier 2 (Todibo 10-og, Savanier 42-pen)

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Lorient v Lyon (1600), Lens v Brest (2000)

Playing Sunday (GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Reims (1200), Le Havre v Toulouse, Metz v Clermont, Strasbourg v Monaco (all 1400), Lille v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Nantes (1945)

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco Sunday All PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

59 minutes ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

11 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

11 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

11 hours ago
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

12 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

12 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

12 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

12 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

12 hours ago

More Stories From World