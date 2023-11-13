Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Clermont 1 (Nicholson 69-pen) Lorient 0
Lille 1 (Yoro 30) Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 65)
Metz 3 (Van Den Kerkhof 3, Elisor 28, Asoro 85) Nantes 1 (Simon 12)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Lens v Marseille (1945)
Thursday, December 7
Brest v Strasbourg (1930) -- rescheduled due to stadium damage
Played Saturday
Reims 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Mbappe 3, 59, 82)
Played Friday
Montpellier 0 Nice 0