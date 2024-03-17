Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Brest 1 (Satriano 80) Lille 1 (David 67)

Clermont 2 (Cham 12, 45+5-pen) Le Havre 1 (Ayew 45+1)

Monaco 2 (Mendy 27-og, Fofana 60) Lorient 2 (Singo 1-og, Bakayoko 90+5)

Reims 2 (Diakite 3, Ito 79) Metz 1 (Atta 14)

Playing later (times GMT)

Rennes v Marseille (1605), Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

Played Saturday

Nantes 1 (Comert 35) Strasbourg 3 (Gameiro 3, Emegha 62, 78)

Lens 1 (Wahi 76) Nice 3 (Moffi 11, 67-pen, Thuram 53)

Friday

Toulouse 2 (Dallinga 53, Sierro 59-pen) Lyon 3 (Lacazette 33, Cherki 77, O'Brien 81)

