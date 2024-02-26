Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Published February 26, 2024

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 22 16 5 1 53 18 53

Brest 23 12 7 4 34 18 43

Monaco 23 12 5 6 44 34 41

-------------------------------

Nice 22 11 6 5 22 15 39

-------------------------------

Lille 22 10 8 4 32 17 38

-------------------------------

Lens 23 10 6 7 30 24 36

-------------------------------

Rennes 22 9 7 6 34 26 34

Reims 22 9 4 9 28 30 31

Marseille 22 7 9 6 29 24 30

Lyon 23 8 4 11 25 35 28

Strasbourg 23 6 7 10 23 35 25

Nantes 23 7 4 12 23 34 25

Le Havre 22 5 9 8 23 28 24

Toulouse 22 5 8 9 22 30 23

Montpellier 22 5 8 9 24 27 22

-------------------------------

Lorient 23 5 7 11 31 44 22

-------------------------------

Metz 23 4 5 14 19 37 17

Clermont 22 3 7 12 16 36 16

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

