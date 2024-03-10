Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 24 16 7 1 54 19 55

Brest 25 13 7 5 35 19 46

Monaco 24 12 6 6 44 34 42

-------------------------------

Lens 25 12 6 7 34 24 42

-------------------------------

Lille 24 11 8 5 34 20 41

-------------------------------

Nice 25 11 7 7 24 19 40

-------------------------------

Marseille 24 9 9 6 38 26 36

Rennes 24 9 8 7 36 29 35

Reims 24 10 4 10 30 32 34

Lyon 25 9 4 12 27 38 31

Toulouse 24 7 8 9 27 32 29

Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26

Strasbourg 24 6 8 10 25 37 26

Nantes 24 7 4 13 23 36 25

Lorient 25 6 7 12 33 47 25

-------------------------------

Le Havre 24 5 9 10 24 31 24

-------------------------------

Metz 24 5 5 14 21 37 20

Clermont 24 3 8 13 17 41 17

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

14 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

16 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

16 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

16 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

17 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

17 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

1 day ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World