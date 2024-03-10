Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 24 16 7 1 54 19 55

Brest 25 13 7 5 35 19 46

Monaco 24 12 6 6 44 34 42

-------------------------------

Lens 25 12 6 7 34 24 42

-------------------------------

Lille 24 11 8 5 34 20 41

-------------------------------

Nice 25 11 7 7 24 19 40

-------------------------------

Marseille 24 9 9 6 38 26 36

Rennes 24 9 8 7 36 29 35

Reims 24 10 4 10 30 32 34

Lyon 25 9 4 12 27 38 31

Toulouse 24 7 8 9 27 32 29

Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26

Strasbourg 24 6 8 10 25 37 26

Nantes 24 7 4 13 23 36 25

Lorient 25 6 7 12 33 47 25

-------------------------------

Le Havre 24 5 9 10 24 31 24

-------------------------------

Metz 24 5 5 14 21 37 20

Clermont 24 3 8 13 17 41 17

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2