Football: German Bundesliga table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 21 17 4 0 55 14 55

Bayern Munich 21 16 2 3 59 22 50

Stuttgart 21 14 1 6 49 27 43

Borussia Dortmund 21 11 7 3 43 26 40

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 21 11 4 6 46 28 37

Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 8 5 31 25 32

-----------------------------------------

Freiburg 21 8 4 9 26 37 28

Hoffenheim 21 7 6 8 38 40 27

Heidenheim 21 7 6 8 30 36 27

Werder Bremen 21 7 5 9 30 34 26

Augsburg 21 5 8 8 31 39 23

Wolfsburg 21 6 5 10 25 33 23

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 21 5 7 9 36 41 22

Bochum 21 4 10 7 23 39 22

Union Berlin 21 6 3 12 20 35 21

-----------------------------------------

Cologne 21 3 7 11 15 35 15

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 21 1 9 11 16 35 12

Darmstadt 21 2 6 13 22 49 12

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

