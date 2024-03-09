Football: Spanish La Liga Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:
Barcelona 1 (Yamal 73) Mallorca 0
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Valencia v Getafe (1300), Cadiz v Atletico Madrid (1515), Granada v Real Sociedad (1730), Girona v Osasuna (2000)
Playing Sunday
Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1300), Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (1730), Real Betis v Villarreal (2000)
Playing Monday
