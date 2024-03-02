Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Friday:
Celta Vigo 1 (Garcia 73) Almeria 0
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Sevilla v Real Sociedad (1300), Rayo Vallecano v Cadiz (1515), Getafe v Las Palmas (1730), Valencia v Real Madrid (2000)
Playing Sunday
Villarreal v Granada (1300), Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1515), Mallorca v Girona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)
Playing Monday
Osasuna v Alaves (2000)
