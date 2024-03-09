Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 27 20 6 1 56 18 66
Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61
Girona 27 18 5 4 57 33 59
Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 27 14 8 5 46 26 50
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 27 10 12 5 32 28 42
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 27 10 10 7 37 29 40
Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40
Las Palmas 27 10 7 10 29 29 37
Osasuna 27 10 6 11 31 37 36
Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 35
Villarreal 27 8 8 11 43 49 32
Alaves 27 7 8 12 25 33 29
Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 27
Real Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 27
Rayo Vallecano 27 5 11 11 23 37 26
Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 28 3 13 12 20 38 22
Granada 26 2 8 16 28 54 14
Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
