Football: UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:

FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

First legs to be played on February 13/14/20/21; second legs to be played on March 5/6/12/13

