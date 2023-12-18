Football: UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:
FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)
Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)
Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)
FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)
First legs to be played on February 13/14/20/21; second legs to be played on March 5/6/12/13