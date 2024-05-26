Open Menu

Foreign Media Delegation Visits Jinggangshan, Explores CPC History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A foreign media delegation visited the cradle of the Chinese Revolution and the historic city of Jinggangshan in east China's Jiangxi Province and explored the struggle history of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the tour organised by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation comprising journalists from the UK, Japan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Syria and other countries had the privilege of exploring Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum, the former residence of Chairman Mao Zedong in Ciping and former Revolutionary Site of Huangyangjie.

At the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum, the delegation got a clearer picture of the Party's struggle in the area through cultural relics, historical replicas, pictures, and audio-video exhibits. The museum tracks the exploration of China's revolutionary path, the guerrilla strategies used at the time and captures how locals supported the Red Army.

The delegation visited the former residence of Mao Zedong located next to the beautiful Yicui Lake in Ciping town, Jinggangshan.

During the revolutionary fighting on the Jinggangshan, Ciping was the headquarters of the revolutionary base. Important commanding organisations of the Communist Party, the Workers and Peasant Government and the Red Army were settled here.

In Huangyangjie located in the northwest of Ciping, in the Jinggangshan, the delegation was informed that in 1928, while the main force of the 4th Red Army was far away in southern Hunan, four regiments of the KMT in Hunan and Jiangxi provinces attacked Jinggangshan.

However, with no more than a battalion, the forces guarding the mountains achieved victory in protecting Huangyangjie with the help of the people.

The tour of the museum, the former residence of Chairman Mao and Huangyangjie provides a tangible connection to the spirit, artefacts, and values of the Chinese people, underscoring the importance of preserving each piece of history to comprehend the sacrifices of past generations.

These notable sites pay tribute to the remarkable achievements and sacrifices made by Chairman Mao of the CPC and the Chinese people on their journey to establishing the People's Republic of China.

The delegation had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history of the Chinese Revolution during the museum tour and while visiting Chairman Mao's former home.

Meanwhile, the journalists visited the Shenshan village located at the foot of Huangyangjie. On February 2, 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Shenshan village. The people of the village vigorously implemented the measures to consolidate poverty alleviation achievements and the strategy of rural revitalisation.

In 2017, the whole village was lifted out of poverty, thus becoming a national model village for poverty alleviation. So far, Shenshan village has become an important window for the world to learn about China's success in poverty.

APP/asg

