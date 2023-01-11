Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria May Meet in Moscow From January 14-16 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad may meet in Moscow from January 14 to 16, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, Cavusoglu, who is currently on an African tour covering five countries, namely South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, is expected to return to Turkey on January 14 and may visit Moscow in the period from January 14 to 16. Cavusoglu may also visit Russia after his trip to the United States on January 17, the report said.

During the meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss the latest developments in Syria, developments in northern Syria, the fight against terrorism, as well as the return of refugees to Turkey. Moreover, the sides are excepted to discuss a road map for normalizing relations.