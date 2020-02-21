UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former COVID-19 Patient Catches Virus 2nd Time In China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Former COVID-19 Patient Catches Virus 2nd Time in China - Reports

A recovered COVID-19 patient in China's Sichuan province was infected with the virus for the second time, People's Daily newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A recovered COVID-19 patient in China's Sichuan province was infected with the virus for the second time, People's Daily newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the patient left the hospital in early January and remained quarantined at home. Ten days later he tested positive for the virus again.

The patient and his family have been taken by the authorities for treatment, and their home has been disinfected.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.

Related Topics

China Wuhan January December Family

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

15 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University extends admissions' d ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 21 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Platic bags ban empowers women entrepreneurship: Z ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial Ombudsman calls on KP Governor

3 minutes ago

ACEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board visits spring pla ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.