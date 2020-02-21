Former COVID-19 Patient Catches Virus 2nd Time in China - Reports

A recovered COVID-19 patient in China's Sichuan province was infected with the virus for the second time, People's Daily newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A recovered COVID-19 patient in China's Sichuan province was infected with the virus for the second time, People's Daily newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the patient left the hospital in early January and remained quarantined at home. Ten days later he tested positive for the virus again.

The patient and his family have been taken by the authorities for treatment, and their home has been disinfected.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.