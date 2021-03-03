Former French Leader Sarkozy Says Does Not Plan to Run for President in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he did not intend to run for president in the upcoming elections in 2022.

A Paris court on Monday found Sarkozy guilty of corruption and sentenced him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for allegedly trying to influence-peddle a French judge into giving him information on a probe into illicit funding of his 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former high-ranking official of the Court of Cassation, Gilbert Azibert, were also found guilty of corruption in the same case.

"I said that I would not be a candidate in the presidential elections, I am keeping this in force," Sarkozy said.