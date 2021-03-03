UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former French Leader Sarkozy Says Does Not Plan To Run For President In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:00 AM

Former French Leader Sarkozy Says Does Not Plan to Run for President in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he did not intend to run for president in the upcoming elections in 2022.

A Paris court on Monday found Sarkozy guilty of corruption and sentenced him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for allegedly trying to influence-peddle a French judge into giving him information on a probe into illicit funding of his 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former high-ranking official of the Court of Cassation, Gilbert Azibert, were also found guilty of corruption in the same case.

"I said that I would not be a candidate in the presidential elections, I am keeping this in force," Sarkozy said.

Related Topics

Corruption Paris Same Court

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

5 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

6 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

6 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

7 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

6 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.