Former Kyrgyz President Charged With Malfeasance, Real Estate Fraud - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been charged with machinations during modernization of the Bishkek Thermal Power Station and illegal acquisition of his headquarters, lawyer Sergey Slesarev said on Wednesday.

The former president has already been charged with multiple crimes, including organizing mass riots, murder, attempted murder, taking hostages and using violence against government's representatives.

"The military prosecutor's office has given notices of charges regarding two more cases: of the thermal power station's modernization and of Forum buildings," Slesarev said.

According to the lawyer, his client refused to sign the notices.

On August 7, the Kyrgyz special forces attempted to arrest Atambayev in his residence in the village of Koy-Tash.

After a prolonged firefight, Atambayev gave himself up.

In 2018, Bishkek Thermal Power Station broke down leaving the city without electricity and heated water, even though it had been allegedly overhauled by Chinese Tebian Electric Apparatus company for $383 million. Following the incident, a number of high-level officials were charged with corruption. Atambayev's personal involvement in the modernization deal was also suspected.

Forum is two buildings in the center of Bishkek where Atambayev's headquarters are located. According to the prosecution, he acquired the buildings by illegal means. The premises are now sealed by the court's decision, along with other assets of the former Kyrgyz president.

