Former Swiss President Rene Felber Dies At Age Of 87 - Social Democratic Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Former Swiss President Rene Felber Dies at Age of 87 - Social Democratic Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Rene Felber, the president of Switzerland from January 1992 to December 1992, died at the age of 87, the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland announced on Monday.

"Former Socialist Federal Councilor, Neuchatelois Rene Felber left yesterday, at the age of 87, leaving behind a life of commitments, passion and above all sharing. A teacher by training, Rene Felber carried within him an iron desire, that of avoiding Switzerland's isolation on the international scene at all costs," the party's statement read.

Before taking the president's office on January 1, 1992, and resigning on December 31 of the same year, Felber served as mayor of Le Locle city in western Switzerland from 1964-1980 and member of the Cantonal Parliament of Neuchatel from 1965-1976. In 1981, he became a state councilor and was later elected to the Swiss Federal Council where he served as country's Foreign Minister from 1988-1993 and later as president.

Felber resigned from the Council in 1993 for health reasons.

More Stories From World

