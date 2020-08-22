UrduPoint.com
Former US Green Beret Arrested In Alleged Russian Espionage Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

Former US Green Beret Arrested in Alleged Russian Espionage Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A former US Army green beret has been arrested and charged with espionage for allegedly conspiring with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with national defense information, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"A Gainesville, Virginia, man was arrested today for conspiring with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with United States national defense information," the release said. "According to court documents, from December 1996 to January 2011, Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins, 45, a former member of the US Army, allegedly conspired with agents of a Russian intelligence service."

