Four People, Including 2 Children, Killed in Road Accident in Novosibirsk Region- Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Four people, including two children, were killed as a result of the collision of a regular bus with a car in Russia's Novosibirsk region, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the road accident occurred early in the morning on Saturday in Bolotinsky district of Novosibirsk region.

"There was a collision of a regular bus (14 people) and a car (four people). All people in the car - two adults and two children - have died. Two bus passengers were injured," the statement said.

At the same time, the local department of the Interior Ministry later said that none of the bus passengers was injured in the accident.