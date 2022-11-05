UrduPoint.com

Four People Injured In Fire At Cafe In Kostroma - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) At least four people were injured in a fire at a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The fire erupted overnight at the "Poligon" cafe and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet).

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building.

"The fire was contained at 4.23 a.m. (01:23 GMT on Saturday). We know of four victims," the emergencies ministry said in a statement in the early hours of Saturday.

