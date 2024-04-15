Four Wounded In Sydney Church Stabbing, Man Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after a stabbing at a church service in Sydney on Monday, emergency services said.
Australian police said they had arrested one man.
The incident came two days after a man with a knife killed six at a shopping mall in the east of the city.
A video stream showed Monday's gruesome attack at an Assyrian church unfold in real time.
The video showed a man dressed in black approaching a bishop at the dais, raising his right arm and slashing at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation.
Several people appeared to rush to help subdue the attacker.
The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.
"The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by New South Wales Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital," police said.
"A male was arrested and remains in police custody."
AFP verified the video as being taken at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley.
The church holds a prayer session every Monday evening.
Police said they began to receive emergency calls from the scene "about 7.10 pm".
They urged the public to avoid the area.
Australians are still reeling from Saturday's stabbing, which was carried out by a 40-year-old man with a history of mental illness.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile12 minutes ago
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war52 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli troops who had crossed border52 minutes ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials1 hour ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike1 hour ago
-
Beijing half marathon probes 'embarrassing' win by Chinese runner1 hour ago
-
'The country failed': S. Korea ferry victims' families 10 years on2 hours ago
-
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony could move from river to stadium if security threat2 hours ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways3 hours ago
-
Marcos says will not hand Duterte to ICC over drug war3 hours ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways4 hours ago
-
Top Syrian officer faces war crimes charges in Swedish court4 hours ago