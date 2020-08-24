Bells rang out before dawn Monday in the Italian town of Amatrice to honour the nearly 300 people killed four years ago in an earthquake that remains an open sore with so little rebuilt

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Bells rang out before dawn Monday in the Italian town of Amatrice to honour the nearly 300 people killed four years ago in an earthquake that remains an open sore with so little rebuilt.

The 6.

0 magnitude quake cost 299 lives when it razed much of Amatrice and pummelled the neighbouring villages of Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto in the rugged, hilly region early on August 24, 2016.

On Monday church bells sounded at exactly 3:36 am, the moment the quake struck the sleeping villages, as the Names of the dead were read out, Italian news reports said.