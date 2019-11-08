UrduPoint.com
France Calls On Russia, US To Extend New START Arms Control Pact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

France urges the United States and Russia on Friday to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and discuss a replacement, the Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) France urges the United States and Russia on Friday to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and discuss a replacement, the Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing on Friday.

"France calls on Russia and the United States to prolong the New START treaty on their strategic nuclear arsenals past 2021 and negotiate a replacement treaty," a spokesperson said.

The two countries account for almost 95 percent of the world's nuclear stockpile, France estimated, and bear responsibility for preserving instruments of control over conventional and nuclear weapons.

The last major arms control pact expires in early 2021. US President Donald Trump repeatedly indicated he would let it come to an end unless a new deal was signed to include other nations, mainly China. Beijing has rejected the idea.

