UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Not Entering Treaty On Prohibition Of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

France Not Entering Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) France will reaffirm its unwillingness to enter the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), as the country will not adhere to provisions that cannot promote global nuclear security, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

"France has not participated in the discussions on the TPNW. France is not a party to the treaty and will not join it. Consequently, this treaty does not impose any legal obligation on us," Le Drian said, answering questions from lawmakers at the French lower chamber.

The minister stressed that the French position was shared by its key international partners, adding that the TPNW had no capacity to promote the global nuclear security since it does not envisage the establishment of verification mechanisms.

"And, since there are no verification instruments and strict transparency tools, there will be no significant contribution to the efforts that we make for the nuclear disarmament," Le Drian said.

Adopted in July 2017, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the first legally binding international agreement designed to promote the prohibition of nuclear weapons. The treaty, which outlaws the development, possession, and deployment of nuclear weapons by signatory states, and places obligations on them to assist victims of nuclear weapons use and testing, entered into force on January 22, 2021.

As of January 26, 86 states signed the TPNW, with 52 countries ratifying it. In 2018, the Nuclear Club members, namely Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States announced that they would refuse to sign the TPNW, as the treaty failed to cover major issues that should be addressed to achieve the global nuclear disarmament. Furthermore, according to the nuclear powers, the TPNW's provisions contradicted the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that was regarded as the cornerstone of the international nuclear disarmament process.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear France United Kingdom United States Chamber January July 2017 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

33 minutes ago

UK Exports Arms to Countries on Own Restricted Lis ..

17 minutes ago

DC reviews PAMCO, MCL agreement

17 minutes ago

Virus-plagued Italy in political turmoil after Pri ..

17 minutes ago

National Assembly rejects eight bills, refers four ..

17 minutes ago

Disinfo Lab heads brief EU parliament on Indian Ch ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.