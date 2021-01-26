France Not Entering Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) France will reaffirm its unwillingness to enter the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), as the country will not adhere to provisions that cannot promote global nuclear security, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

"France has not participated in the discussions on the TPNW. France is not a party to the treaty and will not join it. Consequently, this treaty does not impose any legal obligation on us," Le Drian said, answering questions from lawmakers at the French lower chamber.

The minister stressed that the French position was shared by its key international partners, adding that the TPNW had no capacity to promote the global nuclear security since it does not envisage the establishment of verification mechanisms.

"And, since there are no verification instruments and strict transparency tools, there will be no significant contribution to the efforts that we make for the nuclear disarmament," Le Drian said.

Adopted in July 2017, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the first legally binding international agreement designed to promote the prohibition of nuclear weapons. The treaty, which outlaws the development, possession, and deployment of nuclear weapons by signatory states, and places obligations on them to assist victims of nuclear weapons use and testing, entered into force on January 22, 2021.

As of January 26, 86 states signed the TPNW, with 52 countries ratifying it. In 2018, the Nuclear Club members, namely Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States announced that they would refuse to sign the TPNW, as the treaty failed to cover major issues that should be addressed to achieve the global nuclear disarmament. Furthermore, according to the nuclear powers, the TPNW's provisions contradicted the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that was regarded as the cornerstone of the international nuclear disarmament process.