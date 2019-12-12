France to take 400 asylum-seekers from Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : France will help Greece tackle an ongoing migration challenge that has put overwhelming pressure on its infrastructure by accepting 400 asylum-seekers, the French ambassador to Athens said Thursday.

"Over the coming months, France will accept 400 persons who have arrived on Greek soil," ambassador Patrick Maisonnave told the state Athens news Agency.

"We cannot leave Greece without assistance in the midst of a humanitarian challenge," said Maisonnave.

The offer would mark the first significant relocation of asylum-seekers from Greece since the height of the migration crisis in 2015.