(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) French energy giant TotalEnergies has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the $1.4 billion Mirny wind project in Kazakhstan, which will provide electricity to about 1 million Kazakh residents, the company said on Friday.

"TotalEnergies confirms its commitment to the energy transition in Kazakhstan with the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Mirny project ... Located in the Zhambyl region, the project aims to build a 1 GW onshore wind farm combined with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system for a reliable power supply," the company said in a statement.

The volume of electricity expected to be generated by the Mirny project will be sold to Kazakhstan's state-owned Financial Settlement Center of Renewable Energy (FSC) for delivery to the national grid, the statement added.

The agreement was signed in Astana between Total Eren and FSC in the presence of TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and Kazakh Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Almassadam Satkaliyev, according to the statement.