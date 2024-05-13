Rivers Rise Again As Rain Batters Flood-hit South Brazil
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Porto Alegre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) River levels rose again Sunday as strong rains lashed waterlogged southern Brazil, where flooding has killed 145 people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Residents of the state of Rio Grande do Sul were bracing for more misery from the new rains, after two weeks of downpours saw rivers burst their banks, swallowing up towns and parts of the regional capital.
More than two million people have been affected by the deluge, which experts link to climate change exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon.
The levels of "practically all the major rivers in the state are tending to rise," state authorities said Sunday.
The probability of further flooding is "very high" in most regions of the state, according to the National Center for Monitoring and Warning for Natural Disasters (Cemaden).
A total of 132 people have been reported missing and 619,000 have been forced from their homes, civil defense officials said in an update Sunday evening.
The new threat comes as rescue operations are still underway, with some 130 people missing, while more than 619,000 were forced to leave their homes.
In the flooded historic center of state capital Porto Alegre, sofas and other belongings could be seen floating in muddy waters.
Further north in the town of Sao Leopoldo, a line of cars lay half submerged where they had parked along the road. Elsewhere, people rowed boats down flooded streets.
Electrician Claudio da Silva, 36, went to check on the situation in his neighborhood, describing his house as "broken".
"My brother-in-law's house next door had water halfway up the second floor. Now it's gone down a bit and you can get to the second floor, but it's a mess. There are lots of dead animals. It's very, very, sad."
Metallurgist Antonio Vanzan, 50, described the situation as "critical.
"
"If the rain doesn't stop falling, what is going to happen? The level of the river may increase and the water will return inside the neighborhoods."
-'Worsening situation' -
The Guaiba, an estuary bordering state capital Porto Alegre, had on Saturday reached its lowest level since May 3.
However, fresh rains have once again swollen the body of water, and levels are expected to again rise above five meters.
Its banks overflow at three meters.
The Guaiba had reached historic levels of 5.3 meters on May 5 and 6.
Other already overflowing rivers in the region also saw water levels continue to rise.
The flooding of the Taquari River has notably put the small town of Mucum on alert, where more than 40 people were killed by a devastating cyclone last September.
The town of Pelotas, south of Porto Alegre, "is facing a worsening situation" which increases the probability of flooding, warned its mayor Paula Mascarenhas on Instagram, calling for the evacuation of at-risk areas.
Parts of Porto Alegre, which is home to 1.4 million people, also remain underwater.
According to the National Institute of Meteorology, heavy rain will continue in the coming hours, with more than 100 mm per day in some areas.
In the northeast of the state, there is a "high risk of major flooding and river overflows, as well as significant landslides".
In a video published on X for Mother's Day, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with those affected, more than 80,000 of whom are currently housed in shelters.
"You are not alone," he said.
The Federal government this week promised some $10 billion for reconstruction in Rio Grande do Sul.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 41 with 17 missing46 minutes ago
-
Pacers thrash Knicks to level NBA playoff series1 hour ago
-
UN pleads for preventing a large-scale Israeli offensive in Gaza's city of Rafah1 hour ago
-
'Concerned' Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama7 hours ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll rises to 207 hours ago
-
Separatists lose majority in Catalan vote, Spain Socialists lead: partial results7 hours ago
-
Spain PM's Socialists eye power grab in Catalan vote8 hours ago
-
UN teams provide aid after deadly flash floods hit northern Afghanistan8 hours ago
-
Third edition of Global AI Summit returns to Riyadh this September8 hours ago
-
Putin removes defence minister Shoigu8 hours ago
-
Arsenal's Havertz to become 'biggest Spurs fan' in hope of title twist9 hours ago
-
Kane-less Bayern beat Wolfsburg to go second9 hours ago