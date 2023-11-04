Open Menu

Franco-German TV Channel Finds Niche In High-brow Video Games

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) French-German tv channel Arte is best known for covering cultural events and producing sophisticated dramas and documentaries, but over the past decade it has also been building a reputation in an entirely different arena: video games.

As with its TV programming, the publicly funded channel's video games reflect its focus on culture and liberal causes -- from an adaptation of a story by French author Boris Vian to an adventure game.

"It's a way of showing our editorial line to an audience which plays video games but doesn't necessarily watch TV or consume documentaries," said Arte's digital projects chief Adrien Larouzee.

Arte has been in the gaming business for a decade.

"We don't work on blockbusters," Larouzee told AFP on the sidelines of Paris Games Week, France's biggest video game trade show, where it has a stall alongside giants of the industry like Sony, Nintendo and Ubisoft.

Larouzee said Arte was far happier with the "audacity" and "innovation" that comes from working with smaller, independent studios.

Related Topics

Video Games Business France Paris TV From Industry Best

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

26 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

12 hours ago
Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

13 hours ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

13 hours ago
 Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local ..

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

13 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

13 hours ago
 Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final a ..

Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

13 hours ago
 US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

13 hours ago

More Stories From World