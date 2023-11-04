Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) French-German tv channel Arte is best known for covering cultural events and producing sophisticated dramas and documentaries, but over the past decade it has also been building a reputation in an entirely different arena: video games.

As with its TV programming, the publicly funded channel's video games reflect its focus on culture and liberal causes -- from an adaptation of a story by French author Boris Vian to an adventure game.

"It's a way of showing our editorial line to an audience which plays video games but doesn't necessarily watch TV or consume documentaries," said Arte's digital projects chief Adrien Larouzee.

Arte has been in the gaming business for a decade.

"We don't work on blockbusters," Larouzee told AFP on the sidelines of Paris Games Week, France's biggest video game trade show, where it has a stall alongside giants of the industry like Sony, Nintendo and Ubisoft.

Larouzee said Arte was far happier with the "audacity" and "innovation" that comes from working with smaller, independent studios.