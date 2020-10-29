UrduPoint.com
Fregat Booster With Toxic Fuel Leak To Be Returned To Russia For Repairs Soon - Source

Fregat Booster With Toxic Fuel Leak to Be Returned to Russia for Repairs Soon - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Fregat booster, where a toxic fuel leak was found in May, will be returned from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana to Russia for repairs in the near future, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"The Fregat booster will be sent from French Guiana to Russia via sea transport to continue the study at the manufacturing plant and decide on its further use," the source said.

