Open Menu

Freight Train Derails In Chicago - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Freight Train Derails in Chicago - Reports

A freight train derailed in Riverdale, a community in Chicago's south side, Friday morning, CBS reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A freight train derailed in Riverdale, a community in Chicago's south side, Friday morning, CBS reported.

A total of three cars derailed near crews working on the sides of the train tracks, the report said, but there were no injuries.

No chemical leaks are being reported at this time, and no evacuations are underway, the report added.

The cars are expected to be removed by midday, according to the report.

Related Topics

Chicago

Recent Stories

Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in ..

Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in defence and aerospace sectors

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Stallions Group reports net profit of AED ..

Emirates Stallions Group reports net profit of AED 597 million in H1 2023

5 minutes ago
 Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leader ..

Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leaders on political situation in Pa ..

15 minutes ago
 Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wi ..

Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wild World Cup clash

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition of Holodomor in U ..

Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition of Holodomor in Ukraine as Genocide Unfriendly ..

15 minutes ago
 Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Signi ..

Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Significant Downside Scenarios

14 minutes ago
McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Th ..

McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Through 2024 Despite Concerns - ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Agree to Ensure Africa's ..

Russia, African Countries Agree to Ensure Africa's Food, Energy Security

18 minutes ago
 Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Si ..

Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Sindh

18 minutes ago
 Seth Hari Ram organises niaz, langar

Seth Hari Ram organises niaz, langar

18 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur ..

All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur

18 minutes ago
 BIWRMDP, IUCN Pakistan celebrate Inter'l Day for ..

BIWRMDP, IUCN Pakistan celebrate Inter'l Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecos ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World