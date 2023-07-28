Freight Train Derails in Chicago - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A freight train derailed in Riverdale, a community in Chicago's south side, Friday morning, CBS reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A freight train derailed in Riverdale, a community in Chicago's south side, Friday morning, CBS reported.

A total of three cars derailed near crews working on the sides of the train tracks, the report said, but there were no injuries.

No chemical leaks are being reported at this time, and no evacuations are underway, the report added.

The cars are expected to be removed by midday, according to the report.