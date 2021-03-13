UrduPoint.com
French Actress Strips Naked At Cesar Film Awards To Protest Coronavirus Measures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

French Actress Strips Naked at Cesar Film Awards to Protest Coronavirus Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) French actress Corinne Masiero, aged 57, undressed naked during a speech at the annual Cesar Awards ceremony as a protest against closures of cultural venues across France to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

France's national Cesar Awards ceremony, held each year since 1976 at the initiative of the academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques, took place on Friday evening in Paris' Olympia concert hall. The event went on in terms of pandemic-related restrictions, including a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter the hall, and to wear a face mask. The number of people at the event was limited to the nominees and stage presenters.

When taking a stage, Masiero appeared in front of the public as a presenter of the award for Costume Design, dressed in a donkey costume with red paint on her face. While speaking, the actress stripped off her clothes, and revealed herself to the audience in complete nudity, with a caption written on her breast saying "No culture, no future."

The audience split in reactions, with someone meeting Masiero's move in support of cultural workers in France with applause and someone covering their eyes.

The ceremony ended with this year's award in the nomination "Best film" given to Albert Dupontel's "Bye Bye Morons" comedy. The movie won a total of seven awards.

