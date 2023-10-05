Open Menu

French Army To Begin Niger Pullout 'this Week'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 11:06 PM

French army to begin Niger pullout 'this week'

France said Thursday that it would start withdrawing its troops from Niger this week after a falling-out with the post-coup regime, which insists the exit be carried out in accordance with its "conditions"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) France said Thursday that it would start withdrawing its troops from Niger this week after a falling-out with the post-coup regime, which insists the exit be carried out in accordance with its "conditions".

The announcement by the French army follows weeks of tensions between Paris and Niger's new military rulers, who seized power on July 26.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had sought to make a special ally of Niger, announced on September 24 the withdrawal of 1,400 French troops from the country "by the end of the year", complying with a demand by the new regime in Niamey.

Macron said that military cooperation with Niger was "over".

Related Topics

Army France Paris Niamey Niger July September From

Recent Stories

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

9 minutes ago
 Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

9 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fai ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fails doping test

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deser ..

Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deserving people of society: Govern ..

1 minute ago
Conway, Ravindra help New Zealand crush England in ..

Conway, Ravindra help New Zealand crush England in World Cup opener

1 minute ago
 Education minister for modernizing system to ensur ..

Education minister for modernizing system to ensure transparent examination

17 minutes ago
 Govt committed to further strengthen relations wit ..

Govt committed to further strengthen relations with China: Finance Minister

17 minutes ago
 Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

17 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges afghan interim govt to address legit ..

Ashrafi urges afghan interim govt to address legitimate concerns for peaceful re ..

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World