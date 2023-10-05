French army to begin Niger pullout 'this week'

(@FahadShabbir)

France said Thursday that it would start withdrawing its troops from Niger this week after a falling-out with the post-coup regime, which insists the exit be carried out in accordance with its "conditions"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) France said Thursday that it would start withdrawing its troops from Niger this week after a falling-out with the post-coup regime, which insists the exit be carried out in accordance with its "conditions".

The announcement by the French army follows weeks of tensions between Paris and Niger's new military rulers, who seized power on July 26.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had sought to make a special ally of Niger, announced on September 24 the withdrawal of 1,400 French troops from the country "by the end of the year", complying with a demand by the new regime in Niamey.

Macron said that military cooperation with Niger was "over".