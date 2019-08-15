French Experts to Take Part in Investigation of Airbus A321 Accident Outside Moscow

Experts from France's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority (BEA) will arrive in Moscow on August 16 to take part in the investigation of an emergency landing of an Airbus A321 passenger plane in a corn field outside the Russian capital, BEA said Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Experts from France 's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority (BEA) will arrive in Moscow on August 16 to take part in the investigation of an emergency landing of an Airbus A321 passenger plane in a corn field outside the Russian capital, BEA said Thursday.

"Accident Airbus A321 Q-BOZ operated by Ural_Air_Lines occured on 15/08/19 at Moscow / BEA_Aero participates in the safety investigation led by the Russian authorities / 3 BEA_Aero investigators will be on site tomorrow along Airbus & CFM_engines advisors," BEA said in its Twitter blog.

The Simferopol-bound Ural Airlines aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing earlier in the day soon after taking off from Zhukovsky Airport as it experienced both engines failure after the plane hit a flock of seagulls.

According to latest reports, at least 75 people, including 19 children, sought medical assistance after the accident, with one woman hospitalized in the Moscow region's town of Ramenskoye.