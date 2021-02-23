UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Foreign Ministers Demand End To Violence In Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:11 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Demand End to Violence in Myanmar

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most developed countries on Tuesday condemned the deadly use of force by Myanmar's military against people protesting a coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most developed countries on Tuesday condemned the deadly use of force by Myanmar's military against people protesting a coup.

"Use of live ammunition against unarmed people is unacceptable. Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account," a joint statement read.

At least two protesters have died after the junta seized power in Myanmar on February 1. Tens of thousands have rallied across the country to demand the release of the elected leaders, prompting a military crackdown.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU foreign office condemned the intimidation of those opposing the coup.

"The systematic targeting of protesters, doctors, civil society and journalists must stop and the state of emergency must be revoked," the statement continued.

G7 ministers again called for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and promised to stand with the people of Myanmar.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Civil Society France Died Germany San Italy United Kingdom Myanmar Japan United States February

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses enhanced Pak-Uzbek ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Arrests French woman Wanted by Interpol Ove ..

3 minutes ago

USC likely to announce special 'Ramzan discount pa ..

3 minutes ago

AMR fears for 10mln lives by 2050 globally; UK Fun ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Aerospace leases 7 Airbus A321neo aircraft f ..

30 minutes ago

Seventeen Injured in Tbilisi Police Raid to Arrest ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.