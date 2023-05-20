G7 Leaders Oppose Unilateral Attempts to Change Status of Territories by Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Group of Seven (G7) leaders oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status of territories by force anywhere in the world and seek to intensify their nuclear non-proliferation efforts toward the ultimate goal of world without nuclear weapons, according to their joint communique published on Saturday.

"We will champion international principles and shared values by strongly opposing any unilateral attempts to change the peacefully established status of territories by force or coercion anywhere in the world and reaffirming that the acquisition of territory by force is prohibited," the statement read.

The leaders also said they are taking concrete steps to "strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all."

They also reiterated their commitment to the universalization, effective implementation, and strengthening of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, as well as the Chemical Weapons Convention.