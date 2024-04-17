Gaza's Historic Treasures Saved By 'irony Of History'
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Gaza's ancient Greek site of Anthedon has been bombed, its "Napoleon's Palace" destroyed and the only private museum burned down: the war has taken a terrible toll on the rich heritage of the Palestinian territory.
But in a strange twist of fate, some of its greatest historical treasures are safe in a warehouse in Switzerland.
And ironically, it is all thanks to the blockade that made life in the Gaza Strip such a struggle for the past 16 years.
Based on satellite images, the UN cultural organisation reckons some 41 historic sites have been damaged since Israel began pounding the besieged territory after the October 7 Hamas attack.
On the ground, Palestinian archaeologist Fadel al-Otol keeps tabs on the destruction in real time.
When he has electricity and internet access, photos pour into a WhatsApp group he set up with 40 or so young peers he mobilised to watch over the territory's vast array of ancient sites and monuments.
As a teenager in the 1990s, Otol was hired by European archaeological missions before going on to study in Switzerland and at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
"All the archaeological remains in the north have been hit," he told AFP by phone from Gaza.
The human toll since the October 7 Hamas attack has been chilling.
A total of 1,170 people were killed in the unprecedented raid on Israel, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Almost 34,000 have died in Gaza in unrelenting Israeli retaliation, according to the territory's health ministry.
The damage to Gaza's history has also been immense.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From World
-
Biden blasts Trump on trip to childhood home4 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday4 minutes ago
-
Strengthening development cooperation with Pakistan top priority: Luo Zhaohui14 minutes ago
-
IOC launches Paris 2024 official mobile game14 minutes ago
-
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship24 minutes ago
-
Singapore's key exports shrink further in March24 minutes ago
-
China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars24 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Wednesday24 minutes ago
-
Experts caution against underestimating "indolent tumors"24 minutes ago
-
Classic Peking Opera films set for screening in Beijing34 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching44 minutes ago
-
Wine growers 'on tip of Africa' race to adapt to climate change1 hour ago