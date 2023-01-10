UrduPoint.com

Georgia Grand Jury Probing Trump, 2020 Election Aftermath Completes Work - Court Filing

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Georgia grand jury that had been investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has completed its work, a court filing said on Monday.

"Given the special purpose grand jury's delivery of its final report, the undersigned's recommendation, and the Superior Court (of Fulton County) bench's vote, it is the ORDER of this Court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED," Judge Kevin McBurney said in the filing.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation in 2021 after a recording of a telephone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was revealed. During that call, Trump said Raffensperger could find votes needed to overturn Trump's loss in the state.

Willis focused on several facets of Trump and his allies' actions, including phone calls made to Georgia officials; alleged false statements made by Trump associates before Georgia legislative committees; the abrupt resignation of the US Attorney in Atlanta in January 2021; and alleged attempts to pressure a Fulton County election worker, among others.

Judge McBurney will decide when the final report on the work of the grand jury will be issued. By law, special grand juries in Georgia cannot issue indictments but can issue a final report with recommendations of what actions are appropriate. The district attorney will then decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

