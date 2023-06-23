Open Menu

Georgia Officially Joins Trans-Caspian Transport Route - Kazakh Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Georgia has joined the Kazakh-Azerbaijani-led transport association established for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the Kazakh cabinet said on Friday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Georgia has joined the Kazakh-Azerbaijani-led transport association established for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the Kazakh cabinet said on Friday.�

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Garibashvili, in Tbilisi on Friday to discuss the possibilities of expanding mutual trade, issues related to transport infrastructure development as well as the establishment of a single logistics operator for the TITR and the digitization of its cargo traffic.

"As part of the official visit (by Smailov), a trilateral agreement on the basic principles of establishment and operation of a joint venture between National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC�and Georgian Railway JSC has been signed," the cabinet said in a statement.

A single logistics operator will be engaged in tariff policy issues, cargo handling and simplification of transportation processes at the TITR, the Kazakh cabinet said, adding that the term of goods transit from China to Europe and back is expected to be reduced from 18-23 days to 10-15 days via this route.

On Wednesday, the trilateral agreement was signed by Kazakh and Azerbaijani officials in Baku.

The TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor, starts from Southeast Asia and China, runs through Kazakhstan, along the Caspian sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, the Black Sea and further to European countries. The international association involves 20 transportation providers from eight nations, including railways, ports, shipping companies and other transport firms.

