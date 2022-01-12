German Interior Ministry Says Discusses Situation With Telegram, Not Measures to Shut Down

UrduPoint.com

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The German interior ministry is discussing with EU partners the situation around Telegram but not specific measures to shut down the messenger, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The interior ministry and our partners in the EU is discussing what to do with Telegram in general, the point is for Telegram to adhere to existing laws in Germany and Europe. This has not happened so far.

In this conversation, we do not exclude any possibilities but ready-made measures are also not being discussed, which, technically or legally, would lead to the shutdown of Telegram," the spokesperson told reporters.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper earlier in the day that Berlin is not ruling out the blockage of Telegram as the "last resort" unless a pan-European solution is found to comply with local legal requirements

