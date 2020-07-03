German Investigators Search Properties for Weapons in Right-Wing Extremism Probe - Reports

German law enforcement has searched seven homes and buildings for illegal weapons after uncovering a group of right-wing extremists in several regions in the north and west of the country, media reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) German law enforcement has searched seven homes and buildings for illegal weapons after uncovering a group of right-wing extremists in several regions in the north and west of the country, media reported.

According to German newspaper Spiegel, a prosecutor in the town of Luneburg issued search warrants for three people's properties on suspicion of belonging to right-wing extremist elements.

The issue was ordered after a military reservist, 50-year-old Christian G., was found in possession of a list of phone numbers and addresses of 17 prominent politicians and celebrities.

The military counterintelligence agency MAD also found that Christian G. was part to two extremist right-wing chat groups.

The list of nonpublic information on public figures has been circulating among right-wing groups for some time and was part of four investigations by the Federal Criminal Police Office, Spiegel reported citing sources.

The list includes the details of Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, Olaf Scholz, who serves as finance minister and vice-chancellor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Family Minister Franziska Giffey among others.