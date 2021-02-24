UrduPoint.com
Germany Jails Ex-Member Of Syrian Secret Police For Torture, Murder - Reports

Wed 24th February 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A court in the city of Koblenz, Germany, sentenced a former member of the Syrian secret police to 4.5 years in jail on charges of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity, including torture and murder, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the German prosecution, Syrian national Eyad A. served in the Syrian secret service from July 2011 to January 2012 in the department in charge of security in the Damascus governorate, the DPA news agency stated.

During that time he allegedly became an accomplice to murder of two people and took part in torture, as well as inflicting bodily harm to at least 2,000 people detained at the anti-government demonstrations in the Syrian city of Douma in 2011.

The trial of a Syrian national on accusations of crimes against humanity on the German soil became the first of its kind.

In 2012, Eyad A. left Syria together with the other accused, also former member of the Syrian secret police, who is still on trial. In 2019 both of them were detained in Germany.

