Germany to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June 7

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Germany will ditch its Covid vaccine priority list and start offering jabs to all adults from June 7, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday, as the inoculation drive in Europe's top economy gathers pace.

"We have agreed to lift the priority system on June 7... in doctor's practices, among company doctors and in vaccination centres," Spahn said after talks with Germany's 16 reginal health ministers.