Germany To Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln To Open Plant In Dresden - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Germany to Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln to Open Plant in Dresden - Reports

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a production plant in the eastern city of Dresden, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion Euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a production plant in the eastern city of Dresden, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government sources.

The Taiwanese company will make the final decision whether to accept and launch the construction at a board meeting on Tuesday, the report said.

TSMC will run the plant within a joint venture framework with German engineering and technology company Bosch, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and Dutch semiconductor designer and producer NXP Semiconductors, the report added.

